Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $84,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

