Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 58.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 181,497 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 262.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 157,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE ACI opened at $30.70 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.