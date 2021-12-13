ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.06 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

