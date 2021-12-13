eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of eHealth worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.59 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

