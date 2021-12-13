Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 70.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

