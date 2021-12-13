Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 96,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.44%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

