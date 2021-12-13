Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $630.55.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.82. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

