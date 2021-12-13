Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period.

RFG stock opened at $224.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.96 and a 12 month high of $246.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.55.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

