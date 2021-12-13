Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.90. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.