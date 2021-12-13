Invesco Ltd. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

