Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

