Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veritiv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $129.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

