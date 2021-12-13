Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.72 on Friday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

