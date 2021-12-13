Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 320,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $119,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.62 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.