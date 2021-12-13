Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 417,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,692,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

