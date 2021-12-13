Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 57.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 158,633 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

