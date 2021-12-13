Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

