Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.67% of Bancroft Fund worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $3.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.56%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

