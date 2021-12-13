Invesco Ltd. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Codexis by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 58.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

