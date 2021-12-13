Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 360,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 212,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

