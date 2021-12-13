Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of National Research worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 63.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $8,030,462. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRC opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

