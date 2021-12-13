Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. The business had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

