Millennium Management LLC Sells 122,464 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

NYSE APTS opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $741.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

