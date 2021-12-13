Analyzing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -5.57 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,333.57 -$5.62 million ($0.04) -1.57

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braveheart Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braveheart Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15%

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

