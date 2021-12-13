InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Critical Review

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 3 4 0 2.57 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 129.40%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 379.59%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.74 -$43.99 million N/A N/A UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Summary

UpHealth beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

