UBS Group Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $46.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $71.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CHWY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

