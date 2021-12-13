Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV opened at $11.31 on Friday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.