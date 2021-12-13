Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 29,282.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Global Indemnity Group worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

