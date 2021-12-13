Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,075 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of CVR Partners worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,974.00 and a beta of 1.82. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.