Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,318 SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $890,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23.

