Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,657 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

