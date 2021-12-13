Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $942,000 Position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.72% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

FLM opened at $54.32 on Monday. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

About First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

