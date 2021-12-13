Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong Sells 30,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KLIC stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 146.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.