Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Glatfelter worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

