Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,507,786.07 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

