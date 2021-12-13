Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.13 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of CECO Environmental worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE opened at $6.07 on Monday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.