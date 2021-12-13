Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of The Pennant Group worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 2.44. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

