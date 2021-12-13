UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $69.00 at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another solid beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. UiPath has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

