Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

UDMY opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

