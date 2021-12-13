Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 1,005.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $60,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

