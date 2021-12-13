SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54.

