Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Diversey were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

