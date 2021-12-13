Millennium Management LLC Has $787,000 Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of DURECT worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 25.5% in the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,458,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.18. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

