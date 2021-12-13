Millennium Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CA Healthcare Acquisition were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition by 5.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAHCU opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

