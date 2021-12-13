Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

