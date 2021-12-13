Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXI opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

