Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Asensus Surgical worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 1,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 533,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after buying an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASXC opened at $1.25 on Monday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

