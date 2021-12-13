SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,199 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

