Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Myers Industries worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $725.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 67.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

