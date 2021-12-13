USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of USD Partners worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE USDP opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 188.92% and a net margin of 19.52%. Equities analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

